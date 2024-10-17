Honor X60 & X60 Pro: 108MP Camera, MagicOS 8.0 – Price & Specs Revealed

Honor has launched the X60 series in China, featuring the X60 and X60 Pro models. Both phones have a 108-megapixel rear camera and 8GB of RAM, but differ in processors: the X60 uses a MediaTek Dimensity, while the Pro has a Snapdragon chipset. Prices start at CNY 1,199 for the X60 and CNY 1,499 for the Pro, with various storage options available.

The Honor X60 series has officially launched in China, serving as the successor to the X50 series that debuted in July of the previous year. This latest lineup from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer includes two models: the Honor X60 and the X60 Pro. Both models feature a notable 108-megapixel primary rear camera; however, they diverge in terms of processing capabilities. The standard Honor X60 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset, while the X60 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon chipset.

Pricing of the Honor X60 Series

The starting price for the Honor X60 is CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 14,000) for the entry-level configuration featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This model can be configured with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and is available in three color options: Elegant Black, Moonlight, and Sea Lake Qin.

In contrast, the Honor X60 Pro begins at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 18,000) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This handset shares the same storage configurations as the standard Honor X60 and is available in four color choices: ash, black, orange, and sea green.

Specifications of Honor X60 and Honor X60 Pro

The Honor X60 features a 6.8-inch TFT LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels. It is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset, which includes an octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and two Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz. This model can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and offers storage options up to 512GB.

It is supported by a robust 5,800mAh battery that incorporates 35W fast charging. As a convenience feature, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Conversely, the Honor X60 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2700×1224 pixels and a similar 120Hz refresh rate. Powering this device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, with a peak clock speed reaching 2.2GHz. Like its standard counterpart, it offers configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and features two-way satellite communication capabilities for use in environments lacking Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity.

This model is further enhanced by a 6,000mAh battery that enables faster 66W charging.

Both models in the Honor X60 series are equipped with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, as well as 8-megapixel front-facing cameras.

Additionally, both smartphones support dual-SIM 5G and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity options. The standard model is configured with Bluetooth 5.1, while the Honor X60 Pro enhances this with Bluetooth 5.3 support.