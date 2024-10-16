Vivo X200 Series with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Set to Launch in India

The Vivo X200 series, featuring the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini, was launched in China recently. They are expected to arrive in India by late November or early December. All models use the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and have cameras developed with Zeiss. Prices in China start from approximately Rs. 51,000.

The Vivo X200 series, which comprises three models — Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini — was launched in China earlier this week. While Vivo has yet to announce the specific launch date for the new lineup in India, reports indicate that these devices are expected to debut in the country before the end of this year. All three models in the Vivo X200 lineup are powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 system-on-chip (SoC) and feature advanced camera systems developed in collaboration with the renowned German optics brand Zeiss.

Possible Launch Timeline in India

According to a report by 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, the Vivo X200 series is anticipated to be launched in India towards the end of November or during the first week of December. Notably, the previous generation, Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, made their Indian debut in January this year following their initial launch in China in November 2023.

Vivo X200 Series: Price and Specifications

In its recent launch in China, the Vivo X200 series announced a starting price of CNY 4,300 (approximately Rs. 51,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for the standard X200. The X200 Pro is priced starting at CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 63,000), while the X200 Pro Mini begins at CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs. 56,000).

Each of the devices in the Vivo X200 series is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and incorporates a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera. This series marks the first implementation of the next-generation MediaTek chipset, with camera systems co-engineered by Zeiss. All three models operate on Origin OS 5.

The standard Vivo X200 houses a 5,800mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging, whereas the X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini come with 6,000mAh and 5,800mAh batteries, respectively, both also supporting 90W wired charging.