Oppo Find X8 Series Now Open for Pre-Reservations; Specs and Design Unveiled

Oppo will launch the Find X8 series in China on October 24, with pre-reservations now available. The Find X8 Pro features a 6.78-inch display and is 8.24mm thick, while the standard model has a 6.59-inch screen and is 7.85mm thick. Both models have various color options and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. Additional devices will also debut at the event.

Oppo is preparing to introduce the highly anticipated Find X8 series to the Chinese market on October 24. As the launch date approaches, the company has initiated pre-reservations for both the Find X8 Pro and Find X8 through its official online store in China. Recent listings and teasers on Weibo have revealed details about the design and some key hardware specifications of these devices. Notably, the Pro model is confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch display and a thickness of 8.24mm. Both models will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Design and Key Specifications of Oppo Find X8 Series

Pre-reservations for the Oppo Find X8 series are now available on the company’s official website in China. The listing showcases four color options for the standard model: black, blue, pink, and white. In contrast, the Pro variant will be offered in black, blue, and white. The Oppo Find X8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch display, measure 8.24mm in thickness, and weigh 215 grams.

The standard Oppo Find X8 is expected to come with a 6.59-inch display, a thickness of 7.85mm, and will include a periscope telephoto camera. This device is designed to be waterproof and will support 50W wireless charging, with a total weight of 193 grams.

Staying true to the design language of the Oppo Find X7 series, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will feature circular rear camera modules with Hasselblad branding. Additionally, both models will be equipped with an alert slider and the Pro variant includes a camera button reminiscent of the iPhone 16 for quick access to the camera function. The upcoming handsets are also expected to run the latest version of ColorOS, which includes various AI enhancements.

The official launch of the Oppo Find X8 series is set for October 24 in China. Both devices will ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. In addition to the smartphones, the event will also see the debut of the Oppo Pad 3, Oppo Watch X, and the Enco X3 TWS earbuds, scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST).