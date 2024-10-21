Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Leak Online; Slimmer Design Expected

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is set to launch early next year. Leaks show the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra will be thinner than the S24 models. Images reveal designs with rounded corners, individual camera rings, and thinner bezels. The S25 Ultra is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and up to 16GB RAM, enhancing Galaxy AI capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup is anticipated to be officially announced early next year. Awaiting a formal launch announcement, online sources have revealed the dimensions for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Reports indicate that the forthcoming devices will be slightly slimmer than their Galaxy S24 predecessors. Additionally, images of aluminium dummies and purported screen protectors for the Galaxy S25 models have surfaced, suggesting the presence of thinner bezels.

Dimensions of the Galaxy S25 Series

Tipster Yeux1122 has stated that the Galaxy S25 will measure 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25 mm. In comparison, the Galaxy S24 has dimensions of 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm. Furthermore, the Galaxy S25+ is reported to have dimensions of 158.44 x 75.79 x 7.35 mm, making it slightly slimmer than the Galaxy S24+, which measures 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is projected to measure 162.82 x 77.65 x 8.25 mm, also slightly thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm.

Design Insights from Aluminium Dummies

In addition, tipster David (@xleaks7) has shared a comparative image of the alleged aluminium dummy units for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The images showcase the Ultra model featuring rounded corners, with distinct individual camera rings on the rear.

Moreover, renowned tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has posted images of what are claimed to be screen protectors for the Galaxy S25 family. These tempered glass protectors indicate thin bezels across the flagship models and include cutouts for the front-facing camera. It appears that all three devices will feature flat displays.

Expected Launch and Specifications

Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. The Ultra model is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and may come with up to 16GB of RAM. All three models are likely to be equipped with Galaxy AI features.