Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Rumored to Launch as Redmi K80 Series in China

Poco has launched the F6 Pro and is now rumored to be developing the Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra. These new models are spotted on the IMEI database, hinting at their global release. The F7 Pro may feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and launch as Redmi K80 in China, while the F7 Ultra might have Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Upgrades over the F6 Pro are expected.

The Poco F6 Pro, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, was officially launched in May. Recent reports suggest that the Chinese smartphone brand, which operates under Xiaomi, is currently developing the Poco F7 Pro and a new model known as the Poco F7 Ultra. While Poco has yet to confirm these developments, details of the new models have reportedly surfaced on the IMEI database.

Upcoming Models and Specifications

The Poco F7 Pro is anticipated to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and is projected to launch in China under the name Redmi K80. User Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) identified the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra in the IMEI database with model numbers 24122RKC7G and 24117RK2CG, respectively. The inclusion of the letter ‘G’ in the model number possibly indicates the global availability of these devices.

According to available information, the Poco F7 Pro will be launched in China as the Redmi K80 and is expected to operate on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Meanwhile, the Poco F7 Ultra could debut with the name Redmi K80 Pro and may feature the anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

For the Chinese market, the Redmi K80 Pro is linked to the model number 24122RKC7C, whereas the Redmi K80 Ultra is associated with model number 24117RK2CC.

Poco F6 Pro Overview

The Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are expected to deliver enhancements over their predecessor, the Poco F6 Pro, which was introduced with a starting price of EUR 449 (approximately Rs. 40,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Operating on Xiaomi’s HyperOS interface, the Poco F6 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch WQHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, complemented by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Poco F6 Pro features a triple rear camera arrangement, which includes a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Powering the device is a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging.