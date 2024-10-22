iOS 18.1 RC for Beta Testers Adds Hearing Aid Feature for AirPods Pro 2

Apple has released the iOS 18.1 Release Candidate (RC) to registered developers and public testers as of Monday. This update maintains a feature set that is largely consistent with previous beta versions of iOS 18.1. Key enhancements include improved customization options for the home and lock screens, a new Control Centre featuring additional options, an upgraded Photos app, and the introduction of a new Passwords app, alongside various capabilities under Apple Intelligence. Notably, the iOS 18.1 RC introduces hearing aid functionality specifically for the AirPods Pro 2.

Current reports suggest that the stable version of iOS 18.1 for iPhones is expected to launch later this month, with October 28 being projected as the most likely release date. This upcoming update will mark the introduction of the first set of Apple Intelligence features.

As indicated by Apple, the iOS 18.1 RC update allows developers and public beta testers to conduct a hearing aid test when using AirPods Pro 2. This test has been clinically validated and is designed for users experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss. The AirPods Pro 2 can function as a personalized hearing aid tailored to the user’s specific needs, accessible when connected to an iPhone running the iOS 18.1 RC update.

The update retains several features from prior beta iterations, including health-related functionalities such as Sleep Apnea detection, which monitors and notifies users of breathing disturbances potentially indicative of moderate or severe Sleep Apnea that may necessitate further attention.

Moreover, the update includes a range of limited capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence, the company’s artificial intelligence suite. Testers can now utilize an AI-driven writing tool that offers proofreading via spelling and grammar checks, as well as options for rewriting text in different tones—Concise, Friendly, or Professional. Additionally, users will gain access to an object removal tool and an automated movie creation feature in the Photos app. A new user interface for Siri, which illuminates around the edges when activated, has also been introduced.