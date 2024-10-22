OnePlus 13 to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and Up to 24GB RAM

Qualcomm has officially launched its highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile SoC at the Summit 2024 event in Maui on Monday. Following this announcement, OnePlus confirmed that its forthcoming flagship model, the OnePlus 13, will be powered by this new mobile platform. The device is scheduled to debut on October 31 in China, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor will also be integrated into upcoming flagship smartphones from other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Xiaomi, Honor, and iQOO.

Details of OnePlus 13

Through official announcements on its Weibo account and Community forum, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will come equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. This advanced chipset will be complemented by up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, OnePlus is set to host an event in China on October 23 at 4:00 PM local time (1:30 PM IST) to provide further insights regarding its collaboration with Snapdragon.

Specifications of Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process technology, claiming a significant 44 percent enhancement in power efficiency when compared to its predecessor. It is equipped with an Oryon CPU that features a customized eight-core architecture, including prime cores that operate at a clock speed of 4.32GHz and performance cores with a peak frequency of 3.53GHz. Users can expect up to 45 percent enhancements in CPU performance and 40 percent improvements in GPU performance, aided by an Adreno GPU.

Other OEM Collaborations

In addition to OnePlus, several other manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Realme, and iQOO are expected to leverage the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC for their upcoming flagship devices, including the Xiaomi 15, iQOO 13, and Realme GT 7 Pro.

OnePlus 13 Design and Features

As the launch date approaches, OnePlus is actively teasing the design of the OnePlus 13. The smartphone will be available in three color options: Black Obsidian Secret Realm, Blues Moment, and White Dew Morning Dawn (translated from Chinese). It is anticipated to ship with ColorOS 15 and will offer 50W wireless charging support.

The launch of the OnePlus 13 will take place in China as scheduled on October 31 at 4:00 PM local time (1:30 PM IST). Pre-orders are currently available through OnePlus’s official store in China.