Asus ROG Phone 9 Launching November 19 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip

Qualcomm introduced its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, and Asus announced that the upcoming ROG Phone 9 will feature this chip. Set to launch on November 19, the phone will have AI capabilities, a boxy design, and a hole-punch display with minimal bezels. It promises powerful performance with an Oryon CPU and a sleek design.

Qualcomm introduced its new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor during the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii on Monday. Following this announcement, Asus revealed that its upcoming gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 9, will feature this latest Snapdragon chipset. The successor to the ROG Phone 8 is set to be announced next month, promising to include advanced AI features and a distinctive boxy design. The ROG Phone 9 will be equipped with a hole-punch display that boasts minimal bezels and LED lighting on its rear.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Launch Date

The Asus ROG Phone 9 is scheduled for launch on November 19 in select global markets. The unveiling will occur simultaneously in three cities: Taipei at 7:00 PM local time, Berlin at 12:00 PM, and New York at 6:00 AM (3:30 PM IST). This model is confirmed to be among the first smartphones to incorporate the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

This newly launched Android mobile platform features an Oryon CPU with eight cores, an upgraded Adreno GPU, and is compatible with up to LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC boasts a peak clock speed of 4.32 GHz and includes an Hexagon NPU.

To promote the launch of the ROG Phone 9, Asus has established a dedicated microsite. This site features the tagline “AI on, game on,” indicating that the handset will likely come equipped with on-device AI capabilities along with an AniMe display.

The microsite also provides official renders, showcasing the ROG Phone 9 in a black color variant, adhering to its predecessor’s design language with a hole-punch display and minimal bezels. The new model continues the boxy design trend and features LED lighting on the back along with a triple rear camera setup.

Asus will present a preview of the ROG Phone 9 series during the ongoing Snapdragon Summit, marking its debut as a successor to the ROG Phone 8, which was revealed at CES 2024 alongside the ROG Phone 8 Pro.