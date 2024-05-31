Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Indian Variant Spotted on Geekbench; Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Batteries Get BIS Approval

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Expected to Launch in July

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This time, Samsung is rumored to unveil an ‘Ultra’ foldable model, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, in addition to the regular models. Recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature the latest Snapdragon chipset in all markets, a rumor supported by a new Geekbench listing. Furthermore, alleged battery units for the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra have received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spotted on Geekbench

A smartphone with model number SM-F956B was spotted on the Geekbench website on May 29. The listing, believed to be the Indian variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, showed that the handset scored 3,582 points in the multi-core test and 1,476 points in the single-core test. The US variant with model number SM-F956U had been benchmarked earlier this month.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with an octa-core CPU codenamed ‘Pineapple’ and a governor named ‘walt’, with a base frequency of 2.27 GHz and a peak frequency of 3.40 GHz. These specifications indicate the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. Additionally, the listing shows 12GB of RAM and Android 14 as the operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Batteries Receive BIS Certification

Two Samsung smartphone batteries with model numbers EB-BF959ABE and EB-BF959ABY recently obtained certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), reportedly for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

Previous rumors suggested that Samsung may use an in-house Exynos chipset in some regions for the next-generation foldables, so it’s advisable to approach this benchmark listing with caution.

The new foldable lineup is expected to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event, possibly scheduled for July 10 in Paris, as per a recent report.