HMD Nighthawk, Tomcat and ‘Project Fusion’ in Development: Specs, Price Expected

HMD Global Developing Three New Smartphones with Similar Specifications to Pulse Handsets

HMD Global is reportedly working on three new smartphones, including two midrange devices, that are said to have similar specifications to the Pulse handsets launched earlier this year. According to a report from Nokiamob, these upcoming HMD devices may sport vibrant colors and soft lines, reminiscent of previous Nokia phones.

Upcoming Smartphone Names

The three smartphones in question may be named HMD Nighthawk, HMD Tomcat, and HMD Project Fusion. While the first two are expected to be mid-range devices, the latter is rumored to be a rugged smartphone. It is important to note that these names are subject to change.

HMD Nighthawk Specifications (Expected)

The HMD Nighthawk is rumored to feature a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with a dual camera setup at the back, consisting of a primary 108-megapixel camera with OIS and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, a 32-megapixel camera is expected. Powered by a Snapdragon 4s Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm, the smartphone is speculated to have a 5,000mAh battery.

Other reported features include Android 14, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, dual speakers, NFC support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The pricing for the 8GB+128GB variant of the HMD Nighthawk is expected to be EUR 250 (approximately Rs. 22,500).

HMD Tomcat Specifications (Expected)

The HMD Tomcat is also rumored to feature a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset based on a 4nm architecture. The device could sport a triple rear camera setup with a primary 108-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Additional features may include Bluetooth 5.2, a 4,900mAh battery with 33W charging, an IP67 rating, stereo speakers, and NFC support. The price for the 8GB+256GB variant of the HMD Tomcat is speculated to be EUR 400 (approximately Rs. 36,000).

HMD Project Fusion Specifications (Expected)

The HMD Project Fusion is said to be a prototype, featuring a 6.6-inch IPS Full HD+ display. According to reports, it may be powered by a Qualcomm QCM6490 chip with 8GB of RAM. The device could come with a 4,800mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

Additional features like Wi-Fi 6E, HMD Smart Outfits, Dynamic Triple ISP, Pogo Pin, and a 3.5mm jack may also be included. It is important to note that none of the smartphones have a definitive launch timeline, and the listed specifications are based on unofficial reports.