Lava Yuva 5G: Unisoc T750 SoC, 50MP Dual Cameras, India Launch

Lava International has launched the Lava Yuva 5G in India, featuring the Unisoc T750 5G platform. This new handset is the first phone in India to use the octa-core chipset and comes with a hole punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The dual rear camera setup is led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, and it is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Lava Yuva 5G price in India, availability

The Lava Yuva 5G is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green colours starting June 5 through Amazon, Lava e-store, and retail outlets. The handset comes with a one-year warranty.

Lava Yuva 5G specifications

The Lava Yuva 5G is a dual SIM phone running on Android 13, with a promise of two years of security updates and an upgrade to Android 14. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Unisoc T750 5G SoC with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB.

The dual rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, with an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, and Wi-Fi, among others. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor and supports face unlocking.

The Lava Yuva 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging, providing up to 28 hours of talk time on a single charge. It measures 163.36×76.16×9.1mm and weighs 208 grams.