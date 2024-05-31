Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: A Simple Android Go Smartphone

Infinix has launched the Smart 8 HD smartphone in India for Rs. 7,990 with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone has cosmetic changes compared to the Smart 7 HD, including a unique shimmery design on the rear panel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It runs on Unisoc T606 SoC and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. However, the phone has slow charging, poor low-light camera performance, and an average display. Consider other options like Xiaomi Redmi A3 for better features.

Infinix introduces its latest budget smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8 HD, as an upgrade to its previous model, the Smart 7 HD. Priced at Rs. 7,990, the Smart 8 HD offers 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, available in four colour options.

Price in India

The Infinix Smart 8 HD is priced at Rs. 7,990 and comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone offers four colour options: Crystal Green, Timber Black, Shiny Gold, and Galaxy White, with the Crystal Green variant being reviewed here.

Design

The design of the Infinix Smart 8 HD is quite similar to its predecessor, featuring a matte-finished rear panel with a protruding camera module. The major change is the shimmery design on the rear panel. Additionally, the phone now includes a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device offers a good in-hand feel and weighs 184 grams with a thickness of 8.5mm.

Specifications and Software

The Infinix Smart 8 HD is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC and runs on Infinix’s XOS 13, based on Android 13 Go. It features a USB Type-C port, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone performs well for light tasks and offers decent internet speeds on 4G.

Performance

The Infinix Smart 8 HD offers satisfactory performance for its price range. It scored decently in benchmarks and features a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone handles basic gaming and casual tasks well but may heat up during extended use.

Cameras

The Infinix Smart 8 HD sports a dual-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The cameras perform well in daylight but struggle in low-light conditions. The phone can shoot videos up to 1080p 30fps but may exhibit shakiness during movement.

Verdict

The Infinix Smart 8 HD is suitable as a secondary phone with good battery life for those on a budget. However, it has limitations such as slow charging, poor low-light performance, and a display with limited viewing angles. Comparable options include Xiaomi’s Redmi A3 and Redmi 13C, which offer better features at similar price points.