New Vivo S19 and S19 Pro revealed: 50MP front cameras, 80W fast charging, price, specs

Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro Launched in China with Impressive Camera Features

The new Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro were officially unveiled in China on Thursday. Both smartphones boast a powerful 50-megapixel main rear camera along with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. They come with Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and support 80W wired fast charging. With up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage, these handsets are the successors to the Vivo S18 lineup introduced in December 2023.

Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro Price and Availability

The Vivo S19 is priced starting at CNY 2,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and goes up to CNY 3,299 for the 16GB + 512GB configuration. On the other hand, the Vivo S19 Pro starts at CNY 3,299 for the 8GB + 256GB model and goes up to CNY 3,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Vivo S19 seen in Misty Blue, Peach Blossom Fan and Pine Smoke Ink (translated from Chinese) colourways

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo S19 series is currently available for purchase via the Vivo China e-store. The base Vivo S19 is offered in Misty Blue, Peach Blossom Fan, and Pine Smoke Ink colors, while the Pro variant comes in Misty Blue, Sword Shadow Gray, and Thousands of Green Mountains shades.

Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro Specifications

Both Vivo S19 and S19 Pro feature 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The base model runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro version is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. They both run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

In terms of cameras, the base Vivo S19 sports a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E primary sensor, while the Vivo S19 Pro comes with a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 primary rear sensor. Both devices have 8-megapixel sensors for ultra-wide-angle shots and a 50-megapixel front camera.

Both Vivo S19 and S19 Pro support 80W fast charging and offer various connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and more. The Pro model weighs 192g and measures 164.16 x 74.93 x 7.58mm, while the base model weighs 193g and measures 163.62 x 75.68 x 7.19mm.

