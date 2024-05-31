Google’s Newest Android Update Introduces RCS Message Editing and Instant Hotspot Feature

Google announced seven new features for Android apps such as Meet, Home, Messages, and Wear OS. The highlight is the ability to edit RCS messages up to 15 minutes post sending. These features will be available across devices and regions. Other features include instant hotspot and device switching, using smartphones as car keys, controlling smart devices, making payments with Google Wallet and PayPal, and new Emoji Kitchen stickers via Gboard.

Google has announced the release of seven new Android features for applications such as Meet, Home, Messages, and Wear OS. One of the key highlights of this feature drop is the ability to edit RCS messages up to 15 minutes after sending them. Unlike previous announcements that were limited to Pixel smartphones, these new features are expected to be available to Android devices across different regions, with some limitations based on the user’s location.

RCS Message Editing

In a recent blog post, Google revealed the introduction of a new feature that allows users to edit RCS messages within a 15-minute window after sending them. This functionality will be accessible through Google Messages, the company’s text messaging app.

To utilize this feature, users need to tap and hold on a sent RCS message, which will display an edit icon on the top banner. By tapping on the icon, users can make modifications to their message as long as it was sent within the specified timeframe.

Other Features

Google also announced upcoming features such as an ‘instant hotspot’ that enables seamless connection between an Android smartphone’s hotspot and other devices like tablets or Chromebooks without entering a password. Additionally, an update to Cross-Device Services will allow users to switch between different devices during video calls.

Android smartphones can now function as digital car keys, providing functionalities like lock/unlock and vehicle start. This feature has been initially launched with support for select MINI models, with plans to expand to Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles soon.

Furthermore, users can now control their smart devices using the Google Home Favorites widget on Android smartphones and the Google Home Favorites tile and complication on WearOS-powered smartwatches. Google Wallet users in the US and Germany using WearOS-powered smartwatches can make payments with PayPal. Additionally, new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations will be introduced soon, allowing users to share customized stickers by combining two emojis via Gboard.