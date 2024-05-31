Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leak Shows Sharper Cornered Rear Panel

In Short:

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this year. The new book-style foldable smartphone may be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Leaks suggest a new design with squared edges, a wider outer screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 14 OS, 10GB RAM, titanium frame, 4,400mAh battery, and three colour options.

Samsung is set to release the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 as the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this year, possibly in a Galaxy Unpacked event in July. While official details are yet to be confirmed, leaks and reports have provided insights into the upcoming foldable smartphone.

### Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Design (Expected)

Recent leaks by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) revealed a render of the cover screen of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, showcasing squared, boxy edges in contrast to the rounded ones of the current model. Another leak suggests a larger circular rear camera unit on the back panel of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, hinting at new design elements.

### Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to feature a wider, 6.3-inch outer screen and be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It may run on Android 14 with 10GB of RAM, have a titanium frame, and be available in dark blue, light pink, and silver colors. The device could come with a 4,400mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. For more insights into the company’s new devices, tune in to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and other podcast platforms.

