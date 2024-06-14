Samsung Galaxy S25 to feature 4,000mAh battery, same as Galaxy S24: Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 is rumored to come with a 4,000mAh battery similar to S24. There are reports suggesting the phone will maintain the same capacity as its predecessor. The Galaxy S25 is expected to be announced in January 2025 and might feature a larger 6.36-inch display with Exynos 2500 chipset. It is also speculated to use Sony image sensors instead of ISOCELL sensors for the main camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which includes the standard model, Galaxy S24+, and flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra, was released in January with new features and upgraded processors. Despite the next series not expected for a few months, rumors about the Galaxy S25 have already begun to surface online. Recent leaks have revealed details about the cameras and chipset of the upcoming handset, and now information about the battery has been disclosed.

Samsung Galaxy S25 battery details leaked

GalaxyClub reports that the Galaxy S25 will feature a 4,000mAh battery, similar to the current Galaxy S24 model. The battery is rumored to have a rated capacity of 3,881mAh, which could translate to an advertised typical capacity of 4,000mAh.

The South Korean tech giant has reportedly registered the name “Galaxy S25” in Mexico to protect the brand. The device is said to be associated with the model number SM-S931.

Samsung’s battery upgrades on previous Galaxy S series phones

Over the years, the battery capacity of Galaxy S series smartphones has seen changes. The prior models like the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 came with a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S22 had a smaller 3,700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23, launched in January 2023, featured a 3,900mAh battery.

The Galaxy S24 saw an increase in battery capacity to 4,000mAh. While some may have expected a higher capacity for the Galaxy S25, reports suggest this might not be the case. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra were equipped with 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively.

It’s important to consider this information with caution, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 is not expected to be unveiled for several months.

Samsung could potentially introduce the Galaxy S25 lineup with significant design changes in January 2025, following their past launch patterns. The standard model may feature a larger 6.36-inch display compared to the current 6.2-inch screen. It is expected to run on the Exynos 2500 chipset globally and may switch to Sony image sensors for the main camera.