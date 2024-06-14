Leaked: Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specs Show Minor Hardware Upgrades

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 next month, with leaks revealing specs like a 7.6-inch inner screen and triple rear camera setup. The phone may run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, have a 4,400mAh battery, and come in navy, pink, and silver shadow colors. The foldable is expected to have minor improvements over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Speculations suggest that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be launched next month. Despite Samsung maintaining secrecy around the upcoming foldables, recent leaks have provided insights into their price and design. A new leak has emerged detailing the complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, aligning with earlier rumors. The device is expected to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC and house a 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications (leaked)

The leaks indicate that the dual SIM (nano) Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is rumored to have an external 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device may sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It is also expected to have a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner screen, with video shooting capabilities up to 8K at 30fps.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to come in storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It is reported to have dimensions of 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm when folded and 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm when unfolded, with a weight of 239 grams. The device is expected to feature a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6, maintaining the 4,400mAh battery capacity of its predecessor.