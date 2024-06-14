OnePlus Ace 3 Pro to Feature Much Bigger Battery Than Previous Model

OnePlus is set to release the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, an upgrade from the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. Leaks suggest the new phone will have a massive 6,100mAh battery and support 100W fast charging. It is rumored to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution LTPO screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup. The launch is expected in the third quarter of this year.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Details Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro may have a bigger battery

Ahead of the official release date of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, a Chinese tipster has leaked some key details about the device. According to the tipster Digitial Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to feature a massive 6,100mAh battery and support 100W fast charging. This would be a significant upgrade from the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which had a 5,000mAh battery.

There were earlier speculations about the device having a dual-cell battery setup with a combined capacity of 5,940mAh, but the leaked information now points towards a single 6,100mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro specifications (rumoured)

In addition to the battery details, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is rumored to sport a curved-edge 1.5K resolution 6.78-inch LTPO screen with a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and feature a metal middle frame with a glass body.

The camera setup on the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro could include a triple rear camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it may come with a 16-megapixel front camera.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is anticipated to launch in the third quarter of this year, offering upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro was launched in August last year in China with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600).