Motorola Razr 50 Series, S50 Neo Launch on June 25; Specs Revealed

Motorola Razr 50 series launch timeline has been announced with the unveiling of the Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra, and Motorola S50 Neo on June 25 in China. The S50 Neo will come in black, blue, and green with a 50MP camera and 5,000mAh battery. The Razr 50 is expected to have a Dimensity 7300X chipset and 4,200mAh battery, while the Razr 50 Ultra might feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with 50MP dual cameras.

The Motorola Razr 50 series launch timeline has been officially announced by the company. The next generation foldables from the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker will be released as the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, following the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra models. Additionally, they will be unveiled together with the Motorola S50 Neo. Lenovo China has already listed the new devices, showcasing their design and key specifications.

Motorola S50 Neo specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 series and Motorola S50 Neo are currently displayed on Lenovo’s website in China, where the latter reveals its design and specifications. The phone boasts a curved OLED display with a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. Available in black, blue, and green color options, the Motorola S50 Neo is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support. Other key features include a 5,000mAh battery and a 7.59mm thin profile.

Motorola Razr 50 series specifications (expected)

Previously, the Motorola Razr 50 was seen on Geekbench sporting a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, 8GB of RAM, and running on Android 14. Expected specifications include a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a 6.9-inch pOLED inner display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 3.6-inch OLED cover screen, and a dual rear camera setup.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, featuring a 6.9-inch main OLED screen and a 2-inch cover screen. Additionally, it may come with 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery with 68W wired charging support.

Stay tuned for the official launch event on June 25, where all these devices will be officially introduced.