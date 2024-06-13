Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition Listed Online with leaked Price & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition to Launch in India

Samsung introduced the Galaxy F15 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC in India back in March. Now, the company is preparing to unveil a special edition called Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition in collaboration with Airtel. The smartphone was recently listed on Flipkart ahead of the official announcement, hinting at its price and specifications. This unique edition comes with an Airtel SIM card and includes a 50GB data coupon.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition Price in India (Leaked)

According to a listing on Flipkart discovered by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition is expected to be priced at Rs. 11,999. Airtel customers will receive an additional 7 percent discount on the purchase of this phone and can also enjoy 50GB of free data through the Airtel Thanks app with a minimum recharge of Rs. 199.

The standard Galaxy F15 5G variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model, with the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB versions priced at Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. It is available in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green colors.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F15 Airtel Edition is a locked phone that can only be used with the included Airtel SIM for 18 months from activation. It comes with Knox Guard for enhanced security. The specifications of this special edition are similar to the standard model, featuring a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front camera. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.