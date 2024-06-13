Report: iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button to Support additional features with iOS 18

In Short:

iOS 18, announced at WWDC 2024, will enhance the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro, offering customizable actions like Calculator and Stopwatch. The update includes 14 new options, such as Dark Mode and Remote. Additionally, Control Center will undergo a major revamp, allowing access to camera features in third-party apps and improved navigation. The new features aim to enhance user experience and efficiency on Apple devices.

iOS 18, unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on Monday, is set to enhance the functionality of the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button, as reported. Apple is introducing additional customizable actions for quick access, including Calculator, Stopwatch, Home, Remote, and more. Currently, users can assign nine preset options to the button, in addition to leaving it unassigned. However, new features may soon be added, such as toggling dark mode, controlling devices through the Home app, or activating Tap to Cash.

New features coming to Action button

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has introduced 14 new customizable actions for the Action button in iOS 18 Developer Beta 1. Currently, iOS 17 offers options like Voice Memo, Camera, Focus, Silent Mode, Torch, Translate, Magnifier, Accessibility, and Shortcuts. Along with these choices, users can also leave the button unassigned.

iOS 18 is expected to expand these actions through a new ‘Controls’ option in the iPhone settings. The newly added options include:

Calculator Alarm Stopwatch Home Timer Wallet Dark Mode Scan Code Airplane Mode Cellular Data Personal Hotspot Remote Tap to Cash Ping My Watch

The Action button was introduced by Apple in 2023 with the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, replacing the mute switch above the volume controls, though not available on the iPhone 15 models.

Control Center updates

Aside from enhancing the Action button functionalities, Apple also announced a significant update to the Control Center. While not showcased at WWDC, iOS 18 will allow users to access camera features in third-party applications. The existence of this feature was confirmed through a new developer framework called “LockedCameraCapture.”

Developers can utilize this framework to create an extension that facilitates launching the app’s camera experience and capturing content quickly while the device is locked.

With iOS 18, users will have the ability to swipe across pages to access more controls and toggles. A new controls gallery will showcase the full list of options that can be added to the Control Center.