New Price Drop on Google Pixel 8 in India! Available on Flipkart for Just Rs. 61,999.

In Short:
Google has reduced the price of its Pixel 8 smartphone in India, with the 128GB model now priced at Rs. 61,999 and the 256GB model at Rs. 71,999. Flipkart is offering trade-in discounts, cashback on ICICI bank cards, and other offers to bring the starting price down to Rs. 53,999. The phone features a 6.2-inch OLED screen, Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, and a dual rear camera setup.
Google Pixel 8 discounted price, offers
The Google Pixel 8 was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. However, the smartphone is now available at a discounted price, priced at Rs. 61,999, which reflects a significant Rs. 14,000 price cut from the original pricing. The 256GB storage model is listed at Rs. 71,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 82,999.
Additionally, Flipkart is offering trade-in discounts of up to Rs. 60,500 on the Pixel 8. Customers can also avail of a cashback offer worth up to Rs. 8,000 when purchasing the handset using ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions, effectively bringing the starting price down to Rs. 53,999.
Furthermore, there is a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis bank card payments. Buyers can also enjoy 12 months of Spotify Premium for just Rs. 699. No-cost EMI options are available starting at Rs. 3,445 per month.
Google Pixel 8 specifications
The Google Pixel 8 smartphone runs on Android 14 and features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, along with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of RAM.
Camera-wise, the Pixel 8 comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, it sports a 10.5-megapixel front camera. The device is equipped with a 4,575mAh battery that supports 27W wired charging.