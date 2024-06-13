New Price Drop on Google Pixel 8 in India! Available on Flipkart for Just Rs. 61,999.

In Short:

Google has reduced the price of its Pixel 8 smartphone in India, with the 128GB model now priced at Rs. 61,999 and the 256GB model at Rs. 71,999. Flipkart is offering trade-in discounts, cashback on ICICI bank cards, and other offers to bring the starting price down to Rs. 53,999. The phone features a 6.2-inch OLED screen, Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, and a dual rear camera setup.

Google Pixel 8 discounted price, offers

The Google Pixel 8 was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. However, the smartphone is now available at a discounted price, priced at Rs. 61,999, which reflects a significant Rs. 14,000 price cut from the original pricing. The 256GB storage model is listed at Rs. 71,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 82,999.

Pixel 8 on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Additionally, Flipkart is offering trade-in discounts of up to Rs. 60,500 on the Pixel 8. Customers can also avail of a cashback offer worth up to Rs. 8,000 when purchasing the handset using ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions, effectively bringing the starting price down to Rs. 53,999.

Furthermore, there is a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis bank card payments. Buyers can also enjoy 12 months of Spotify Premium for just Rs. 699. No-cost EMI options are available starting at Rs. 3,445 per month.

Google Pixel 8 specifications

The Google Pixel 8 smartphone runs on Android 14 and features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, along with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of RAM.

Camera-wise, the Pixel 8 comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, it sports a 10.5-megapixel front camera. The device is equipped with a 4,575mAh battery that supports 27W wired charging.