Realme GT 6 to feature 50MP Sony LYT-808 Main Camera

Realme GT 6 is set to launch in India and other markets on June 20 with a focus on camera specifications, which include a 50-megapixel Sony main sensor and 4K Dolby Vision video recording. The phone will also have a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor and AI-powered features for image processing. Additionally, it will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 5,500mAh battery with SuperVOOC charging support, and a dual VC cooling system for thermal management.

Realme GT 6 is set to launch in India and other global markets on June 20th, with Realme gradually revealing more details about the upcoming smartphone. The latest information to emerge is regarding the camera specifications of the device, which are now confirmed.

Realme GT 6 camera details

According to a press release from Realme, the GT 6 will boast a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main sensor, supporting 4K Dolby Vision video recording. This sensor, with a 1/1.4-inch size and f/1.69 aperture along with optical image stabilization, is a significant upgrade over the one in Realme GT 6T.

The smartphone will also include a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with a focal length equivalent to 47mm. Additionally, Realme GT 6 will come with the HyperTone Image Engine for AI-assisted image processing in RAW format. Various photography and video modes like Texture Portrait, Fast Capture, Night Mode, Star Mode, and Street Mode will be supported, ensuring exceptional image quality in different scenarios.

Realme GT 6: Latest updates

The launch event for the Realme GT 6 is scheduled for June 20th at 1:30pm IST in India and other select markets. The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, offering a 120fps refresh rate for gaming enthusiasts. The smartphone will also feature a 10,014mm square dual VC cooling system for efficient thermal management.

Furthermore, Realme has revealed that the GT 6 will house a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging technology. This rapid charging technology is claimed to fully charge the dual-cell battery in just 28 minutes.