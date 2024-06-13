Leaked Hands-On Image Reveals Design of Oppo A3 Pro India Variant Launching Soon

In Short:

Oppo could soon launch the A3 Pro in India, a variant of its Chinese counterpart. An image of the rumored Indian version shows a different design with a rectangular camera island. Specifications of the Indian model are expected to differ from the Chinese one. The phone may succeed the Oppo A79 5G in India, offering upgraded features and may be seen soon based on BIS certification.

Oppo A3 Pro Could Soon Launch in India

The latest addition to Oppo’s A smartphone series, the Oppo A3 Pro, might make its way to India soon. This upcoming handset is expected to be a variant of the Chinese model, which was initially introduced in April. Recent leaks from a tipster have unveiled a hands-on image of the rumored Oppo A3 Pro Indian variant, showcasing a revamped design different from its Chinese counterpart. The specifications of the Indian model are also anticipated to vary. It is worth noting that in India, the Chinese Oppo A3 Pro is likely to debut as the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G.

Oppo A3 Pro Indian Variant Design and Launch Details

The leaked details from tipster Sudhanshu suggest that the Indian version of the Oppo A3 Pro will sport a distinctive design compared to the original Chinese variant. A live image shared online showcases the Indian model in a purple color with a glossy finish. Unlike the circular rear camera module on the Chinese counterpart, the Indian version features a silver rectangular rear camera island housing two camera sensors and an LED flash unit in a vertical layout. The phone’s design includes flat, rounded edges giving it a unique look.

As of now, there is no official launch timeline for the Indian version of the Oppo A3 Pro. However, recent sightings on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification website hint towards an imminent launch in the Indian market.

Expected Specifications of Oppo A3 Pro Indian Variant

The rumored Oppo A3 Pro Indian variant is not only set to have a distinct design from its Chinese counterpart but could also boast different specifications. While specific details regarding the Indian model are yet to be disclosed by the tipster, the phone is speculated to be a successor to the Oppo A79 5G, which was unveiled in India back in October 2023. This implies that the upcoming model may offer upgraded features and specifications compared to its predecessor.

To recall, the Oppo A79 5G came with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W SuperVOOC charging, a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, an 8-megapixel front camera, and ran on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. At its launch, the phone was priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.