Review of Google Pixel 8a: Ambitious Phone or Just Another A-grade Device?

Google has upgraded its Pixel A series smartphones to compete with other brands, launching the Pixel 8a at a higher price of Rs. 52,999. The phone offers a premium design, AI features, and security but faces limitations in performance for gaming and battery life. Despite the high price, it competes with devices from Chinese brands and Samsung. The Pixel 8a also offers top-notch AI-enabled features and timely software updates.

Google’s Pixel 8a: A Premium Choice with Some Compromises

Google’s Pixel A series smartphones have always been known for their reliable smartphone photography and clean Android software experience. The recent launch of the Pixel 8a in India at a starting price of Rs. 52,999 has positioned this mid-range device to compete with other premium smartphones in the market.

Google Pixel 8a Review: Price in India

The Google Pixel 8a is available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB priced at Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 59,999 respectively. With an upgraded Tensor G3 processor and enhanced AI features, the Pixel 8a aims to offer a competitive smartphone experience in its price segment.

Google Pixel 8a Review: Design

The Pixel 8a features an attractive design with new finishes and a comfortable hand feel. Despite being made of polycarbonate, the phone has a premium look and feel. While the display bezels are thicker compared to other devices in its class, the overall design is trendy and vibrant.

Google Pixel 8a Review: Specifications and Software

Powered by the Tensor G3 SoC and Google’s Pixel UI based on Android 14, the Pixel 8a promises a smooth and secure performance. The device offers 7 years of software support, setting a benchmark for updates in the smartphone industry. The new Tensor G3 processor brings AI-enabled features to enhance the user experience.

Google Pixel 8a Review: Performance

While the Tensor G3 processor handles daily tasks well, it struggles with gaming and camera usage, leading to heating issues. The phone’s battery life and charging speeds are average, making it a compromise for heavy users. The device’s compact size contributes to its heating problems during prolonged usage.

Google Pixel 8a Review: Cameras

The Pixel 8a retains the cameras from its predecessor, offering natural colors and good detail in photos. However, the device suffers from noise and performance issues in low-light conditions. Video quality also varies based on heating, with some compromises in stability and focus.

Google Pixel 8a Review: Verdict

With a starting price of Rs. 52,999, the Google Pixel 8a competes in the premium segment but lags in certain aspects like performance, battery life, and display size. While it offers a compact form factor and timely updates, there are better options available from competing brands at lower price points.