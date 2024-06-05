Motorola Edge 2024 debuts with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 rating: Price, Specs

Motorola unveiled the Edge 2024 in the US with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, dual rear camera, and 32MP selfie shooter. Priced at $549.99, it will be available from June 20 in the US and later in Canada. The phone features a 6.6-inch curved pOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Android 14-based Hello UI. It also includes a Quick Button, IP68-rated build, and 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola recently unveiled the Motorola Edge 2024 in the US on Tuesday, June 4. This new smartphone comes packed with impressive features including a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a large 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It also features a customizable Quick Button and an IP68-rated build. The phone is set to go on sale in the US later this month, however, details about its global availability are still pending.

Motorola Edge 2024 Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 2024 is priced at $549.99 in the US for the 8GB + 256GB variant and can be found on the Motorola US website. It will be available for purchase in the US from June 20 via the company website and other online retailers such as Amazon and BestBuy. The phone will also be sold at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, Consumer Cellular, Straight Talk, Total By Verizon, and Visible. Canadian availability is expected in the upcoming months.

Motorola Edge 2024 Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 2024 sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 14 with the Hello UI skin.

In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 2024 features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear, while the front houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The device also includes a Quick Button for quick access to apps or actions and is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

Additionally, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The Motorola Edge 2024 weighs 174g and measures 159.63 x 71.99 x 8.09mm in size.