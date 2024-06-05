OnePlus 13 Camera Specs Leak, Possibly with Three 50MP Rear Cameras

The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch later this year with upgraded camera specifications, including three 50-megapixel sensors and Hasselblad branding. The phone may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO display, and a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging. It is rumored to debut in November after Qualcomm’s new chipset announcement in October. The OnePlus 12, released in January, started at Rs. 64,999 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and impressive display.

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to be officially released later this year, with speculation about its specifications circulating. An early leaked render of the alleged device revealed a new design with an updated rear camera setup. Now, a tipster has provided details on the camera specifications of the OnePlus 13, indicating that the telephoto and ultrawide sensors of the upcoming phone may be upgraded to 50-megapixels. Similar to the OnePlus 12, the new phone is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit, possibly including Hasselblad branding.

OnePlus 13 camera details leaked

Renowned tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) suggests that the OnePlus 13 will include a triple rear camera setup consisting of three 50-megapixel camera sensors. The telephoto lens is rumored to be a 50-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. The cameras are expected to be enhanced by Hasselblad.

For reference, the OnePlus 12’s camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus 13 specifications: What we know so far

The OnePlus 13 is predicted to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It is expected to be unveiled in November following Qualcomm’s likely announcement of the new chipset in October. The device may come with a 6.8-inch 2K 8T LTPO display and an ultra-sonic fingerprint scanner.

An early render released in May suggested a redesigned camera module with a Hasselblad logo for the OnePlus 13. It may have a square-shaped camera island with rounded corners, a departure from the circular island on the OnePlus 12. The device is rumored to boast a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

The OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January with a starting price of Rs. 64,999 for the base model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It offers a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.