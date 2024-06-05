Report: Android 15 to Introduce Dynamic Spatial Audio with Bluetooth LE Technology for Immersive Experience

Android 15 is expected to offer a more immersive spatial audio experience with the use of Bluetooth Low Energy technology, potentially reducing latency, utilizing bandwidth better, and improving battery life. This update may also increase standby battery life by up to 3 hours. Android 15 Beta 2 includes new security features like Private Space to hide apps and Theft Detection Lock to secure the device in case of theft.

Android 15 to Enhance Spatial Audio Experience

A recent report suggests that Android 15 is expected to offer a more immersive spatial audio experience by utilizing Dynamic Spatial Audio via Bluetooth Low Energy (LE). This new technology is said to reduce head-tracking latency, optimize bandwidth usage, and improve battery life on devices.

More Insight on Spatial Audio Enhancement

According to a report by Android Authority, tipster Mishaal Rahman has hinted that the upcoming Android update will leverage Bluetooth LE Audio technology to enhance spatial audio on devices. Presently, Android does not support Dynamic Spatial Audio through this technology.

To experience Dynamic Spatial Audio, the headset must be equipped with head-tracking sensors and the smartphone needs to support low-latency Bluetooth. This feature, however, may have an impact on battery life due to its power consumption.

Rahman also mentioned that Google revealed at its developer conference that Android 15 will introduce support for Bluetooth LE Audio to enhance the spatial audio experience on smartphones.

Bluetooth LE Audio is expected to provide lower head-tracking latency and better bandwidth utilization for a more immersive audio experience compared to Bluetooth Classic Audio, as stated by Karthic Veera, Product Manager for Android Media and Camera.

Android 15 Beta 2 Features

During Google I/O, the company also unveiled the Android 15 Beta 2 update, which has been rolled out to select smartphones. It introduces a new security and privacy feature called Private Space, enabling users to hide apps securely on their devices.

Moreover, the Android 15 Beta 2 update includes various security enhancements such as the Theft Detection Lock, which can secure a phone when suspicious motion is detected, and Offline Device Lock, which automatically locks the device when internet connectivity is disabled.