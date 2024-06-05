Realme GT 6 AI Features Revealed: Night Vision and Smart Removal included for the launch

Realme GT 6 is set to launch in India and global markets on June 20 with three new AI features. The AI Night Vision mode enhances video quality in low-light conditions, AI Smart Removal erases unwanted objects from photos, and AI Smart Loop allows quick sharing of screen elements. The phone is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.78-inch OLED display, and a 50MP rear camera.

Realme GT 6 is scheduled to be launched in India and other global markets on June 20. Ahead of the launch, the company has unveiled several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features that users can expect to experience out-of-the-box. These AI features, grouped under the Next AI umbrella, include Night Vision mode, Smart Removal, and Smart Loop.

Realme GT 6 to Get Three AI Features at Launch

The first feature on the list is the AI Night Vision Mode. Realme claims to use advanced night video algorithms to provide users with bright and detailed videos. Additionally, an AI Smart Removal feature will allow users to automatically erase unwanted objects and people in the background of photos and fill in the background to blend seamlessly with the rest of the photo. The Realme GT 6 will also introduce an AI Smart Loop feature that enables users to select and share elements on the screen quickly through third-party apps.

Realme GT 6 Specifications (Expected)

Rumored specifications for the Realme GT 6 include a 6.78-inch OLED BOE S1 display with 1.5K resolution, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 100W wired fast charging solution.