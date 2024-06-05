Redmi A3x: Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery on Company’s Global Site

Xiaomi’s Redmi A3x appears on global website, hinting at imminent launch. Features include 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen, Unisoc T603 SoC, 8MP dual rear camera, 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. Expected to arrive in India soon, alongside Redmi A3. Runs on Android 14, with 2 major updates and 3 years of security patches. Priced at PKR 18,999 in Pakistan. Connects via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, with 5,000mAh battery support.

Redmi A3x Listed on Xiaomi’s Global Website, Expected to Launch Soon

Xiaomi has listed the Redmi A3x on its global website, hinting at an imminent launch. The listing provides a detailed look at the phone’s design and specifications. However, the company is yet to announce official plans to release the entry-level phone in markets like India.

The Redmi A3x features a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen and is powered by a Unisoc T603 SoC. It will come in three colour options and sports an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Price and availability details for the Redmi A3x are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date. Currently, it is listed on the global website in two RAM and storage configurations – 3GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB, available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Midnight White colour options.

The Redmi A3x is already on sale in Pakistan at PKR 18,999 and is expected to be launched in India soon, likely alongside the standard Redmi A3 model.

Redmi A3x Specifications

According to the official listing, the Redmi A3x runs on Android 14 and will receive two major Android updates along with three years of security patch updates. It boasts a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits local peak brightness, featuring a waterdrop-style notch.

The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T603 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It supports expandable storage up to 8GB for RAM and 1TB for storage through a microSD card.

The Redmi A3x houses a dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a QVGA sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Redmi A3x include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. It also features sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports AI-based face unlock.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It measures 168.4×76.3×8.3mm.