Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Launch with UFS 4.1 Storage

Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is generating buzz online ahead of its launch. Recent rumors suggest that the device will be equipped with UFS 4.1 storage, an upgrade from the current UFS 4.0 flash storage found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

UFS 4.1 Storage and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

Tipster Sawyer Galox indicated that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer UFS 4.1 storage with impressive data transfer rates. This new storage technology is expected to provide faster data transfer speeds compared to the existing UFS 4.0 storage in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 System-on-Chip (SoC) and a quad rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel main camera and other high-resolution sensors.

Future Storage Expectations

While the exact details of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models are not confirmed, it is speculated that the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with the advanced UFS 5.0 storage technology, expected to be commercialized by 2027.

Previous Storage Trend and Camera Setup

Samsung has followed a pattern of equipping its flagship models with UFS 4.0 storage, except for lower storage variants. The Galaxy S24 Ultra was recently launched with a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the base variant.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to offer 16GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 512GB to 1TB. The device’s camera setup is expected to include a variety of high-resolution sensors for photography enthusiasts.