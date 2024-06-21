Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Now Available in Olive Green

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was launched in India with three color options, now introducing a fourth globally. In India, it comes in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black. Priced starting from Rs. 24,999 with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 200MP primary rear camera, and a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was launched in India back in January 2023, along with the base Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Initially, the Pro version was offered in three colour options. However, it has now been unveiled in a fourth colour option in select global markets. The company has not yet confirmed whether this new colour variant will be launched in India. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is currently available in the country with three different RAM and storage configurations.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G colour options

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G now comes in an Olive Green colour variant. This new option is listed on the global Xiaomi website, alongside the previously available Aurora Purple, Midnight Black, and Ocean Teal shades. In India, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is offered in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colours.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G price in India

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is currently priced starting at Rs. 24,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G specifications and features

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor.

The phone is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. It also offers 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C. Security features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the device has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.