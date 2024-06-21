Oppo A3 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC & 45W Fast Charging: Price & Specs

Oppo A3 Pro was launched in India with a different design and specs from the Chinese version. It features a 50MP dual rear camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and 120Hz display. Priced at Rs. 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB option and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB + 256GB. Available on Oppo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores with discounts for various bank users. Offers IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, SGS Drop-Resistance, and SGS Military Standard certifications.

Oppo A3 Pro Launched in India with Design and Specifications Changes

Oppo A3 Pro was launched in India on Friday with significant changes from the version introduced in China in April. The Indian variant of the smartphone features a rectangular pill-shaped camera island, unlike the circular module seen in the Chinese version. It comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Oppo A3 Pro Price and Availability

The Oppo A3 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone will be available for purchase starting today through the Oppo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores. Customers using HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, and ICICI Bank debit or credit cards can avail up to 10 percent instant discounts. Additionally, there are Zero Down Payment and no-cost EMI options available. The Oppo A3 Pro comes in two color options – Moonlight Purple and Starry Black.

Oppo A3 Pro Specifications and Features

The Oppo A3 Pro features a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch response rate, and 1,000nits of peak brightness level. It also includes Splash Touch feature for usability with wet hands. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, expandable virtually up to 16GB. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

For photography, the Oppo A3 Pro sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor in the dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera. It offers AI features like AI LinkBoost for network stability and AI Eraser for object removal in photos. The phone is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support and has IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? Listen to the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, where we discuss the features and offerings of this newly launched handset. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and other podcast platforms.