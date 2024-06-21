OnePlus Ace 3 Pro to Launch on June 27 with OnePlus Pad Pro, Buds 3, Watch 2

OnePlus has confirmed the launch date for the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in China on June 27. Alongside the new smartphone, OnePlus will also unveil OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Watch 2. The Ace 3 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a large 6,100mAh battery with Glacier Battery technology, and a Ceramic Collector’s Edition design. Expected price is CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 34,000), with a Collector’s Edition costing CNY 4,000 (about Rs. 46,000).

OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. The Chinese tech company will introduce the latest Ace series smartphone in its home country, China, along with the OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Watch 2. OnePlus has been teasing the design and specifications of the new smartphone online.

Launch Date Confirmed

In a series of posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be officially unveiled on June 27 in China. This launch event will also see the introduction of the OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Watch 2.

Design and Features

The design of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro has been revealed through social media posts. It will be available in a Ceramic Collector’s Edition with a white finish. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and will have an 8.5mm scratch-resistant and wear-resistant thick profile.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will come with a massive 6,100mAh battery with 100W fast charging support using the company’s proprietary Glacier Battery technology. OnePlus claims that this battery will provide up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

Pricing and Expected Specifications

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to have a starting price of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 34,000), while the Collector’s Edition could cost CNY 4,000 (around Rs. 46,000). The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel unit, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is also expected to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.