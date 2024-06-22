EU Tech Rules Cause Delay of Apple Intelligence Features in Europe, iPhone Maker Blames Restrictions

Apple is delaying launching three new AI features in the EU due to new tech rules that require it to ensure compatibility with rival products. The features include Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring on macOS Sequoia, and SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements. The delay is due to concerns about compromising user privacy and data security. Apple is working with the European Commission to find a solution.

Apple Delays Launch of Three AI Features in EU due to Regulatory Concerns

Apple announced on Friday that it will be delaying the launch of three new artificial intelligence features in the European Union. This decision is in response to the landmark EU tech rules that require the tech giant to ensure that rival products and services can function seamlessly with its devices.

AI Push:

Earlier this month, Apple emphasized its commitment to artificial intelligence with a range of new features and software enhancements for its iPhone and other devices. The new features were aimed at boosting sales that have been declining.

Delayed Features:

The three features that will be postponed for EU users include Phone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and Apple Intelligence. These features were set to be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac devices with the M1 chip and later versions. The iPhone Mirroring on macOS Sequoia feature, which allows the phone’s screen to be viewed and interacted with on Mac computers, is also among the delayed features.

Regulatory Uncertainties:

Apple cited regulatory uncertainties stemming from the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) as the reason for the delay. The tech company expressed concerns that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could compromise the integrity of its products and potentially risk user privacy and data security.

Commitment to Collaboration:

In an email statement, Apple stated that it is committed to collaborating with the European Commission to find a solution that would allow the company to deliver these features to EU customers without compromising their safety.

