Realme GT 7 Pro set to be released in India

Realme GT 6T was recently launched in India with the powerful 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. This marked the return of the GT series to the Indian market after a break. Now, Realme’s Vice President Chase Xu has confirmed that the Indian market will soon witness the debut of Realme GT 7 Pro, which is expected to bring significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Realme GT 5 Pro.

Upcoming Flagship

Realme GT 5 Pro was unveiled in China last year running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Mr. Xu’s statement hints at the launch of the updated version, GT 7 Pro, in India this year. However, specifics regarding the launch date or features are yet to be disclosed.

Expected Specifications

Considering the predecessor’s features, the Realme GT 7 Pro may debut by the end of this year boasting the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Additionally, in June, the brand is anticipated to introduce another device in the GT series – Realme GT 6.

Previous Model Highlights

The Realme GT 5 Pro had a starting price of CNY 3,298 (around Rs. 40,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It featured a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The device also included a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Future Updates

Stay tuned for more updates on Realme GT 7 Pro in the coming days.