44 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
type here...
Product Launches

Realme GT 7 Pro set to be released in India

By ITN Media
0
45
Leather-textured smartphone with triple camera setup.

More from Author

In Short:

Realme GT 6T was recently launched in India with a new 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, marking the return of the GT series. Realme VP confirmed the upcoming debut of Realme GT 7 Pro in India, expected to have upgrades over Realme GT 5 Pro. The exact launch timeline and specs are yet to be revealed. Realme GT 5 Pro was launched in China last year, running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The new Realme GT 7 Pro is anticipated to launch by the end of this year with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The phone is expected to feature a high refresh rate display, up to 16GB of RAM, and a powerful camera setup. The Realme GT 5 Pro had a starting price of roughly Rs. 40,000 in China and featured a large AMOLED display and fast charging support. Stay tuned for more updates on Realme GT 7 Pro.

Realme GT 6T was recently launched in India with the powerful 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. This marked the return of the GT series to the Indian market after a break. Now, Realme’s Vice President Chase Xu has confirmed that the Indian market will soon witness the debut of Realme GT 7 Pro, which is expected to bring significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Realme GT 5 Pro.

Upcoming Flagship

Realme GT 5 Pro was unveiled in China last year running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Mr. Xu’s statement hints at the launch of the updated version, GT 7 Pro, in India this year. However, specifics regarding the launch date or features are yet to be disclosed.

Expected Specifications

Considering the predecessor’s features, the Realme GT 7 Pro may debut by the end of this year boasting the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Additionally, in June, the brand is anticipated to introduce another device in the GT series – Realme GT 6.

Previous Model Highlights

The Realme GT 5 Pro had a starting price of CNY 3,298 (around Rs. 40,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It featured a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The device also included a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Future Updates

Stay tuned for more updates on Realme GT 7 Pro in the coming days.

Previous article
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Get Camera Upgrades in One UI 6.1.1 Update
Next article
New red and yellow colorways for Nothing Phone 2a set to launch on May 29
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article