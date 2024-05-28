New red and yellow colorways for Nothing Phone 2a set to launch on May 29

Nothing Phone 2a may release in new Red and Yellow color options on May 29. The company teased this through cryptic social media posts. The phone originally came in Black and White colors, with a Blue variant for India. A Community Edition variant, featuring designs by fans, is also in the works. Nothing is building anticipation with mysterious posts, with the new color options expected to offer only cosmetic changes.

Nothing Phone 2a is set to launch in new Red and Yellow colour options on May 29, as hinted by the company through a mysterious social media post on Tuesday. Originally, the smartphone was introduced in Black and White colours. However, a Blue variant was later released specifically for the Indian market. In addition to this, Nothing will also unveil a Community Edition variant of the Phone 2a in the coming months, featuring a design submitted by smartphone enthusiasts through The Community Edition Project.

Nothing Phone 2a Expected Colour Options

The official Nothing handle posted a cryptic message on X, teasing “Something special. Tomorrow.” The accompanying teaser image showcased three colours – Blue, Red, and Yellow, along with details such as their hexadecimal colour codes, CMYK and RGB numbers, and the RAL colour standard. While no official announcement has been made, this post hints at the potential new colour variants for the Phone 2a.

In recent days, Nothing’s X handle has been posting mysterious content without context, building anticipation for the reveal of the new colour options. The updated display pictures on Nothing and Nothing India’s X accounts now feature the text ‘Nothing (R)’ with red and yellow dots.

A teaser for the upcoming launch is also live on Flipkart through a microsite that highlights the uniqueness of the colour story. Although the page does not explicitly mention Phone 2a, it praises the smartphone in subsequent texts.

Nothing Phone 2a Pricing and Availability

The pricing for Nothing Phone 2a in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, going up to Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The smartphone is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options and is exclusively sold on Flipkart.