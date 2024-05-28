Moto G04s Price in India and Sale Date Leaked Before May 30 Launch

The Moto G04s will be launched in India on May 30, confirmed by the company. The phone will be available on Flipkart and is expected to go on sale in the first week of June. It is an upgraded version of the Moto G04 with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. The price of Moto G04s is likely to be similar to the Moto G04, starting around Rs. 6,999 for the base variant. The phone will feature a Unisoc T606 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android 14, Dolby Atmos sound support, 6.6-inch 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, and a single 50-megapixel rear camera with portrait mode and auto night vision.

The upcoming Moto G04s is set to launch in India on May 30, as confirmed by the company. Previously, details regarding the design, color options, and key features of the handset have been revealed, with various aspects resembling its global counterpart. A reliable tipster has also provided insights into the price and sale timeline of the phone in the country, noting that the Moto G04s is an upgraded version of the Moto G04 introduced in India in February.

Moto G04s Price and Availability in India (Expected)

The Moto G04s will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart, with the microsite now live. The official launch date is May 30, and according to tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the phone is expected to go on sale in the first week of June, shortly after its launch.

Despite the upgrade to a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, the Moto G04s is likely to be priced similarly to the Moto G04, which launched in India with variants starting at Rs. 6,999.

Moto G04s Specifications and Features

The Moto G04s will feature a Unisoc T606 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, Android 14, and Dolby Atmos sound support. The phone will sport a 6.6-inch 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Weighing 178.8g and 7.99mm thick, the handset will include a single AI-backed 50-megapixel rear camera with portrait mode and auto night vision support.