Poco F6 5G Now Available in India: Price, Specs, Launch Deals

The Poco F6 5G smartphone is going on sale in India today via Flipkart. It features a 1.5K resolution OLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Prices start at Rs. 29,999 with discounts available for card users. The phone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB RAM.

The Poco F6 5G will be available for purchase in India for the first time today via Flipkart. This smartphone from the Poco F series was recently introduced in the country, featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is offered in three RAM and storage options and two different finishes. The Poco F6 5G boasts an OLED display with 1.5K resolution and showcases a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, it packs a sizable 5,000mAh battery with support for rapid 90W wired charging.

Poco F6 5G Price in India and Sale Offers

The starting price of the Poco F6 5G in India is Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The higher configurations of 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. Color options available include Black and Titanium. The sale will commence on Flipkart at 12pm IST today.

Customers using Flipkart Axis bank cards can avail a 5 percent cashback, while HDFC, ICICI, and SBI cardholders are eligible for a Rs. 2,000 discount on their purchases. This brings down the starting price to Rs. 25,999. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants can be purchased for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively. There are also no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,500 per month.

Poco F6 5G Specifications

The Poco F6 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is guaranteed to receive three major Android updates and four years of security patches. Powering the device is an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM.

The photography setup on the Poco F6 5G includes a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel front camera. Storage options go up to 512GB UFS 4.0.

Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. The device also incorporates various sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance.

The Poco F6 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for rapid 90W charging, and it comes bundled with a 120W adapter in the box.