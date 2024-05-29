Apple’s WWDC 2024: Keynote Event Time, Schedule, How to Watch & Expectations

Apple’s WWDC 2024 event is starting soon with a focus on software updates for various devices. The keynote event will be streamed globally, followed by technical sessions and activities for developers at Apple Park. Apple is expected to introduce AI features and improvements to its operating systems. While no new hardware announcements are expected, surprises may still be in store.

Apple’s WWDC 2024 Event Details Revealed

Apple’s highly anticipated WWDC 2024 event is just around the corner, and the tech giant has shared some key details about what attendees can expect. The event will focus on unveiling the next generation of software updates for a range of Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, AirPods, Apple Vision Pro, and Mac computers.

Keynote Event Time and Livestream Information

The WWDC 2024 keynote event will kick off at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) at Apple Park in California, but will also be livestreamed globally. The livestream will be available on Apple’s YouTube channel, the Apple website, Apple Developer app, and the Apple TV app. Following the keynote, the Platforms State of the Union will be streamed at 1pm PDT (1:30am IST).

Full Schedule and Activities

After the keynote and State of the Union, over 100 technical sessions will be released on YouTube and the Apple Developer platform. The event will also host 50 Distinguished Winners of the Swift Student Challenge for special activities throughout the week. Additionally, the winners of the Apple Design Awards will be announced.

Expectations for WWDC 2024

At WWDC 2024, Apple is expected to unveil details of its upcoming operating system updates, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2. The company is also rumored to introduce new AI features and potentially update Siri with new capabilities. While no new hardware announcements have been confirmed, Apple’s history of surprises keeps the anticipation high for what may be unveiled at the event.