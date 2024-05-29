Motorola Razr 50 features MediaTek Dimensity SoC, appears on Geekbench

Motorola Razr 50, expected to launch in June, may come with a Mediatek chipset instead of Snapdragon. It has appeared on Geekbench, revealing details like Android 14, 8GB RAM, and performance scores. The phone could have a 6.9-inch inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, dual cameras, and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Priced at $699, it may also be called Motorola Razr 2024 in the US and Canada.

Motorola Razr 50: Rumored Specs and Launch Details

The upcoming Motorola Razr 50 is reportedly in development and is expected to be officially unveiled in June as the successor to the Motorola Razr 40. Unlike its predecessor, which featured a midrange Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, the new Razr 50 is rumored to be powered by a chipset from Mediatek.

Geekbench Listing

The phone recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site, revealing key details about its specifications. The listing indicates that the Motorola Razr 50 will run on Android 14 and come with 8GB of RAM. It also showed impressive scores of 2,751 in multi-core testing and 1,033 in single-core testing.

Chipset and Performance

According to the listing, the Motorola Razr 50 will be equipped with an octa-core chipset codenamed ‘aito’, featuring four prime CPU cores with a clock speed of 2.50GHz and four cores with a clock speed of 2.00GHz. These details suggest that the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC.

Pricing and Launch

The Motorola Razr 50 is expected to carry a price tag of $699 (approximately Rs. 58,000) in the US and may be launched alongside the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in June. Additionally, it is speculated that the phone could be named the Motorola Razr 2024 in the US and Canada.

Key Features

Leaked information from a supposed TENAA listing suggests that the Motorola Razr 50 will sport a 3.6-inch OLED cover display and a 6.9-inch OLED full-HD+ inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is rumored to feature a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, it may come with a 32-megapixel front camera on the inner display and a 3,950mAh battery.