New Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition with Red, Yellow, Blue Accents Launches in India: Specs, Price

In Short:

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition has been launched in India with a unique red, yellow, and blue colour scheme. It has a 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration and will be available in June for Rs. 27,999. The design is based on the standard model but with colourful accents. The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, dual rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery.

Price and Availability

The price of the Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition in India is Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. As a limited-time offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs. 1,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 26,999. This special edition model will be available in limited quantities and can be purchased through Flipkart starting June 5. Additionally, customers can also buy the phone directly from the Nothing Soho store in London on June 1 at 11:00 am. For comparison, the standard Nothing Phone 2a was launched for Rs. 23,999 in March for the base 8GB + 128GB variant.

Design

The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition is based on the white color variant of the regular model. It features unique red, yellow, and blue accents on the rear panel, creating what the brand describes as a ‘story of color’. The phone includes grey sections around the camera module and lower back, with each color having been individually used in previous Nothing products. This special edition marks the first time red, yellow, and blue colors have been combined on a single device.

Specifications