Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Renders Reveal S24-Like Design & Improved Cover Screen

In Short:

Samsung is hosting a big event in July in Paris for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The new design of the foldable phone is rumored to have a boxy look inspired by the Galaxy S24 Ultra and a wider cover screen. The phone may also come with a 6.3-inch cover screen, less visible crease, updated camera island, 10GB of RAM, 4,400mAh battery, and titanium frame. The event is expected to showcase multiple upgrades to compete with other smartphones.

Samsung’s Highly Anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 Design Leak

Samsung is gearing up for its next big Unpacked event scheduled for July in Paris, where the spotlight will be on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The South Korean tech giant is rumored to introduce a significant design overhaul to its book-style foldable phone this year. Recent leaks from a reliable tipster suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will undergo a boxy makeover inspired by the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a wider cover screen expected to make its debut.

Design Leaks by Ice Universe

Renowned tipster Ice Universe recently shared alleged real-life renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on X, offering a sneak peek at the upcoming foldable device. The leaked images showcase a boxy design that draws inspiration from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a wider cover screen as seen in earlier leaks.

Rumored Specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 6

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a 6.3-inch cover screen, an upgrade from its predecessor’s 6.2-inch display. The device is also expected to sport a redesigned camera island and a less visible crease. Listed on Geekbench as SM-F956U, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, run on Android 14, and boast 10GB of RAM.

Additional features may include a titanium frame and color options in dark blue, light pink, and silver. The device is likely to come with a 4,400mAh battery supporting 25W charging.

Look Ahead to Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to make its debut alongside other foldable devices at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris. With enhanced features and potential upgrades, Samsung aims to stay competitive in the market against rivals like OnePlus Open.

Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung’s latest foldable offerings!

