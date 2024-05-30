Realme GT 7 Pro to Launch as First Global Phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

In Short:

Realme’s Vice President confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in India with Qualcomm’s next-gen chipset. Xiaomi’s 15 Pro will also debut with the same chipset. The Realme GT 7 Pro is rumored to be the first global phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Expected to be launched in Q4, it will offer upgrades over Realme GT 5 Pro with a high refresh rate display, powerful chipset, and improved camera setup.

Realme’s Vice President Confirms Realme GT 7 Pro Launch in India

Realme’s Vice President, Chase Xu, has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of the Realme GT 7 Pro in India. While specific details regarding the specifications and pricing of the GT series smartphone have not been disclosed, a prominent Chinese tipster has hinted that the Realme GT 7 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s next-generation chipset. If these rumors hold true, it could potentially make the Realme GT 7 Pro the first smartphone to debut with this cutting-edge chipset. Additionally, there are speculations that Xiaomi’s 15 and 15 Pro models will also feature the same chipset.

Tipster Claims Realme GT 7 Pro to Debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

A translated post by Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggests that the Realme GT 7 Pro could be the first global smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC from Qualcomm. The new chipset is expected to be officially announced in October, with a rumored launch window for the Realme GT 7 Pro in the fourth quarter of this year. These reports emerge shortly after Realme’s Vice President’s announcement regarding the upcoming release of the Realme GT 7 Pro in the Indian market.

Comparisons with Other Flagship Models

Prior leaks also indicated that Xiaomi’s 15 and 15 Pro devices were initially rumored to be the first to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 mobile platform. Additionally, sources suggest that the OnePlus 13 and iQoo 13 smartphones may also be powered by this same chipset.

Realme GT 5 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to offer substantial enhancements over the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was previously launched in China but has yet to make its debut in India. The Realme GT 5 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera for selfies. In terms of battery, it houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.