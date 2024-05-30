Moto G04s launched in India with 50MP camera, 90Hz display: Price, specs

The Moto G04s was launched in India as an upgrade to the Moto G04, with a Unisoc T606 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, and 50MP camera. Priced at Rs. 6,999, it will be available for sale from June 5 in four color options. The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and supports storage expansion. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The latest smartphone from Moto, the Moto G04s, was officially launched in India on Thursday, May 30, following its global debut just a few weeks ago. This new device is an upgraded version of the earlier Moto G04, which was introduced in February. The Moto G04s is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset, complemented by an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It boasts a robust 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging capabilities. Additionally, the phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera and is available in a single configuration for both RAM and storage.

Moto G04s Price and Availability in India

The Moto G04s is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model in India. It is set to go on sale starting on June 5 through various channels including Flipkart, Motorola India website, and select retail stores. The phone comes in four attractive colors – Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange.

Key Features of Moto G04s

The Moto G04s showcases a generous 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, fortified with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, it runs on the Unisoc T606 SoC coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone supports expandable RAM up to 8GB virtually, and storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Moto G04s features a 50-megapixel main rear sensor with an LED flash, while the front camera is a 5-megapixel sensor housed within a central hole-punch cutout. Moreover, the phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W wired charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It offers connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the phone comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, weighing 178.8g and measuring 163.49 x 74.53 x 7.99mm in physical dimensions.

For more tech insights and updates, do check out the latest episode of Orbital by Gadgets 360 podcast covering Samsung’s latest releases and more!