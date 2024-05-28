Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Get Camera Upgrades in One UI 6.1.1 Update

In Short:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will soon get a software update to improve its camera after users complained about shutter lag and blur. The One UI 6.1.1 update is being tested and will focus on camera performance. It is expected after the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in July 2024. Previous updates have brought AI features to other Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will soon receive a software update aimed at addressing camera issues reported by buyers of the flagship smartphone. The complaints include shutter lag and motion blur problems.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Ice Universe, Samsung is currently testing the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This update is expected to focus on improving the camera performance of the smartphone. Ice Universe mentioned, “This is the One 6.1.1 version of Galaxy S24 Ultra, and testing has started, which is the biggest update of S24 since its release. Will include a lot of camera updates.”

Users have been facing issues with shutter lag, poor zoom quality, and motion blur on the flagship device. Despite previous updates, including one in April, these problems have persisted.

The One UI 6.1.1 update is currently in its initial testing phase and will undergo thorough testing before a public release. It is expected to be rolled out after the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, scheduled for July 2024.