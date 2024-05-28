46.1 C
Product Launches

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Get Camera Upgrades in One UI 6.1.1 Update

By ITN Media
Samsung smartphone with multiple cameras on textured background.

In Short:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will soon get a software update to improve its camera after users complained about shutter lag and blur. The One UI 6.1.1 update is being tested and will focus on camera performance. It is expected after the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in July 2024. Previous updates have brought AI features to other Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will soon receive a software update aimed at addressing camera issues reported by buyers of the flagship smartphone. The complaints include shutter lag and motion blur problems.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra One UI 6.1.1 Update in Testing

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Ice Universe, Samsung is currently testing the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This update is expected to focus on improving the camera performance of the smartphone.

Users have been facing issues with shutter lag, poor zoom quality, and motion blur on the flagship device. Despite previous updates, including one in April, these problems have persisted.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra One UI 6.1.1 Release Timeline

The One UI 6.1.1 update is currently in its initial testing phase and will undergo thorough testing before a public release. It is expected to be rolled out after the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, scheduled for July 2024.

Past Updates

Samsung has recently introduced features from the Galaxy S24 series to its other smartphones. One significant addition is Galaxy AI, a suite of AI-powered features. With the One UI 6.1 update, up to 10 AI features have been added to Galaxy S and Z series smartphones.

