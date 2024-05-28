Vivo S19 and S19 Pro Key Specs Confirmed prior to May 30 Release; Leaks by Tipster

In Short:

Vivo is set to launch the S19 and S19 Pro in China on May 30, succeeding the S18 series. The phones will have dual and triple rear cameras led by a 50MP primary sensor. They will feature Vivo’s Aura light and a 6,000mAh battery. The base model will come in black, peach, and white colors, while the Pro variant will have a curved display in green, grey, and white options. Tipster leaks suggest the phones will have 1.5K OLED screens, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoCs, 50MP selfie cameras, and 80W wired fast charging support.

The launch date of Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro in China has been officially confirmed as May 30. This new series will be the successor to the Vivo S18 lineup that debuted back in December 2023. The company has provided a glimpse of the design and highlighted some key features of the upcoming smartphones. The Vivo S19 series is expected to come with up to three rear cameras, along with the distinctive Aura light found on the company’s V series devices. Additional details, such as the chipset, charging capabilities, and camera specifications, have been leaked by a credible source.

Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro Specifications (Confirmed)

The Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro will feature dual and triple rear camera setups, respectively, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. Both models will sport Aura light on the rear side, as confirmed on the product microsite on Vivo’s Chinese website. These smartphones will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery for extended usage. The standard Vivo S19 is set to be available in black, peach, and white color options, with a thickness of 7.19mm and an “ultra-thin straight screen.” On the other hand, the Vivo S19 Pro will feature a curved display and will launch in green, grey, and white color variants.

Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro Specifications (Expected)

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, the Vivo S19 series will sport 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screens with 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The base model might house a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro variant could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. In terms of camera capabilities, both the Vivo S19 devices are rumored to feature 50-megapixel selfie cameras. The standard model could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. On the other hand, the Pro version might boast a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel OIS-backed telephoto sensor offering 50x digital zoom. Both Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are expected to support 80W wired fast charging. The base model might receive an IP64 rating for some degree of dust and splash resistance, while the Pro model could come with IP69, IP68, or IP64 ratings for enhanced protection.