OnePlus Nord 4 to be Released with Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro on July 16

OnePlus is set to launch four new products at their Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy on July 16: the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. The Nord 4 5G will have a metal unibody design and expected features include a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED screen, dual rear camera system, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, and 100W fast charging support.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024 in Milan, Italy

The OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024 is scheduled to take place on July 16 in Milan, Italy. During the event, OnePlus will be unveiling four new products – the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, the OnePlus Pad 2, the OnePlus Watch 2R, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro.

Product Launch Details

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G is speculated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V with a different design. Similarly, the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Pad Pro.

Key Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G is rumored to feature a metal unibody design, while the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is expected to offer active noise cancellation. The OnePlus Pad 2 is being promoted as a “new productivity powerhouse”, and the OnePlus Watch 2R will run on Wear OS.

Pricing and Expected Features

The pricing for the OnePlus Nord 4 5G in India is estimated to be Rs. 31,999. It may come with a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, it could have a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Leaked design renders of the OnePlus Nord 4 5G showcased three color options and an alert slider. Details of the OnePlus Pad 2 have also surfaced, hinting at a launch alongside the OnePlus Stylo 2, a Smart Keyboard, and a Folio Case.