Get the iPhone 14 for just Rs. 34,900 with exchange offer in the Monsoon Fest Sale!

The iPhone 14 was launched in India alongside the iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max in September 2022. The vanilla iPhone 14 has been discounted during the ongoing Monsoon Fest sale by Apple reseller Imagine. The 128GB variant, initially priced at Rs. 69,900, is now available at an effective price of Rs. 34,900 with various conditional offers. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED screen, A15 Bionic SoC, dual rear cameras, and a 26-hour battery life.

iPhone 14 discounted in India during Monsoon Fest sale

In September 2022, iPhone 14 was first unveiled in India along with iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Since their launch, the prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been reduced in the country. Now, during the ongoing Monsoon Fest sale by Apple reseller Imagine, the vanilla iPhone 14 model is available at an even lower price. This discounted rate is significantly lower than the official price listed on Apple’s website or other e-commerce platforms.

iPhone 14 price in India during Monsoon Fest sale, offers

The 128GB variant of iPhone 14 was initially priced at Rs. 79,900 in India. It is currently available for Rs. 69,900 on the official website. Imagine, the Apple reseller, has confirmed that the same variant of iPhone 14 can be purchased during the Monsoon Fest sale in India for an effective price of Rs. 34,900. However, this discounted price comes with certain conditions and offers.

Product Name iPhone 14 (128GB) MRP Rs. 69,900 Imagine Instant Discount Rs. 6,000 Instant Bank Cashback Rs. 3,000 Exchange Bonus Rs. 6,000 Tentative Value of Old Device Rs. 20,000 Net Effective Price Rs. 34,900

Customers purchasing iPhone 14 at the listed price of Rs. 69,900 can avail an Imagine Instant discount of Rs. 6,000, instant bank cashback of Rs. 3,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, and an exchange value of up to Rs. 20,000 for their old device. These offers bring down the net effective price to Rs. 34,900. Even without an old device to exchange, customers can still receive a discount of Rs. 9,000, lowering the effective price to Rs. 60,000, which is less than the official price on Apple’s website.

Note: This news was originally reported on Imagine Apple PR Twitter.

iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 features a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC. The smartphone boasts a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It promises a battery life of up to 26 hours on a single charge.

