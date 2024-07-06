New smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M35, iQoo Z9 Lite, Honor 200 & more on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will take place in India on July 20 and 21. Customers can expect discounts on various products, especially smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Honor, iQoo, Motorola, and more. New phones like Samsung Galaxy M35, iQoo Z9 Lite 5G, and Honor 200 series will launch during the sale. Customers can also avail discounts and offers on other products and use bank cards for additional benefits.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale to Offer Exciting Deals on Smartphones and More

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is set to take place in India on July 20 and 21. During this event, customers can expect to find a variety of products, such as personal electronics, home furnishings, and large appliances, available at discounted prices. One of the main highlights of the sale will be the incredible deals on smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Honor, iQoo, Motorola, and more. Additionally, over 450 Indian and global brands are slated to launch new products exclusively for the Prime Day sale.

New Smartphone Launches

Exciting new smartphone launches are also on the horizon for Amazon Prime Day 2024. The Samsung Galaxy M35 and the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G are both scheduled to make their debut in India on July 17 and will be available for purchase during the sale.

Furthermore, the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G from the Honor 200 series are set to launch in India on July 18 and will be part of the Prime Day sale. The Lava Blaze X, which is expected to be unveiled on July 10, will also be up for grabs during the sale period.

Customers can also look forward to purchasing the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra at a discounted price during Amazon Prime Day 2024. The phone, originally priced at Rs. 99,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant, will be available for Rs. 89,999 with a flat Rs. 10,000 discount. Pre-reservations for this offer will begin on July 10 on Amazon.

Other smartphone launches during the sale include the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in Ultra Orange, the Redmi 13 5G in Orchid Pink, and the Realme GT 6T in Miracle Purple. Additionally, a new variant of the OnePlus 12R 5G will also be introduced.

Special Offers for Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will kick off at 12am IST on July 20 and will conclude at 11:59 pm IST on July 21. During the sale, customers can take advantage of substantial discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones.

As part of the sale, all customers will enjoy up to a 40 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories. Customers using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards or opting for EMI payments will receive an additional 10 percent discount on their transactions. The same benefit extends to SBI credit cardholders.

In addition, customers may be eligible for up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options, as well as extra coupons and exchange offers to further reduce the effective price of their purchases.